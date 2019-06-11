Summer ball: Vikings football gets underway

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football team is taking advantage of the summer months to prepare for the 2019-2010 season.

This month the team is involved with a passing league with other 1A schools. The team travels to Bagdad June 12 and then returns June 19 and 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. to face other teams.

From July 8-11, the Vikings will have an overnight camp at Williams High School.

The official first day of practice for the team is July 29.

Head Coach Jeff Brownlee said he would like prospective players to get sports physicals prior to the first day of practice. North Country Health Care in Williams has set aside July 23 as a special day for physicals.

On June 22, the Vikings will host a fundraising car was at Williams Auto Wash at 518 W. Historic Route 66. All proceeds will go toward costs for the overnight football camp.