Spring Valley Road in Parks to get drainage upgrades

PARKS, Ariz. — Coconino County contractor, Rummel Construction, is scheduled begin work on the Spring Valley Road Drainage Improvement Project this week. The project is located about 10 miles north of East Old Route 66 in Parks.

The goal of the work is to help mitigate seasonal roadside drainage issues that occur near the intersection of North Spring Valley Road and Pumpkin Center Road. Currently, drainage causes downstream impacts that render these roads impassable during spring runoff, monsoon season and other times of the year.

The $300,000 Spring Valley Road Drainage Improvement Project, which features the installation of a vented low-water crossing, is funded by Proposition 403, the County’s Road Maintenance Sales Tax.

The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday with some weekend work possible. Detours will be in place and flaggers, signage and other traffic control will be used to guide vehicles through the construction zone.

This project is slated to be completed this summer and subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

Drivers along Spring Valley Road should expect delays and are encouraged to use extra caution and obey posted speed limits though the construction zone.

Traffic control information for the Spring Valley Road Drainage Improvement Project will be available on the Coconino County Roads Facebook page and on the project’s web page at www.coconino.az.gov/SpringValleyRoadProject.

Information provide by Coconino County