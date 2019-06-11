Prescribed burns continue southeast of Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Fire managers on the south zone of the Kaibab National Forest will continue operations on multiple prescribed fire projects on both the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts over the next several days and into next week as conditions remain optimal for beneficial burn treatments.

The Sunflower Prescribed Fire project located approximately eight miles southeast of Williams between County Road 73 and Whitehorse Lake is scheduled to begin on Monday of next week. A helicopter will be used for aerial ignitions on this 2500 acre unit. This operation is expected to last for approximately three days. A large column of smoke will be visible from Williams, Parks, Sherwood Forest, Garland Prairie, and the Interstate 40 corridor on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Visitors are asked to avoid camping near the areas surrounding this burn and follow directions that are posted in the vicinity of the project area.

Crews are currently working on the Reed Prescribed Fire Project near Tusayan and are moving forward with operations treating approximately 200 acres per day. Ignitions are occurring in the morning and discontinuing in the early afternoon to allow time for good ventilation and to minimize smoke impacts to the adjacent communities. The Russell Rx project located approximately 18 miles southeast of Tusayan will also be considered for treatments over the month ahead.

Smoke may be highly visible at times from roadways and communities adjacent to these burns.

Fire managers will actively use methods to reduce smoke production, minimize duration, and reduce exposure to rural communities and travel routes whenever possible.

Record setting moisture levels received on the Kaibab National Forest in 2019 have presented exceptional opportunities to implement these treatments in the early summer months this year.

During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities will be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to use caution and drive with heightened awareness when passing through active project areas.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest