Letter to the editor: Williams car show was outstanding

To the editor:

Wow! The 4th annual Williams Car Show was great. So many cars and trucks I had not seen before. The paint job on some of them were out of this world. What a great way to show off our beautiful town. The walking traffic was huge, the booths, the burger burn and live bands were great, too. Too everyone who helped sponsor the event, flipped burgers, judged the cars and everything else it took months to do, it was an outstanding event.

Cokie Walker

Williams resident