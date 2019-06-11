Flagstaff Police searching for felony suspect

The Flagstaff Police Department is currently searching for Aaron C. Fountain, 36, of Vail, Arizona. Fountain is a white male, approximately 5’ 11” and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, with a beard and mustache. Fountain is wanted in connection with a felony investigation in Pima County. On Monday, June 10, he fled from Flagstaff Police to the area of North Thorpe Road near the Francis Short Duck Pond. Officers, with the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter, were unable to locate Fountain in the area. He is believed to be armed at this time. If anyone sees Fountain contact the Flagstaff Police Department (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness (928) 774-6111.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.