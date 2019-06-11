Community Calendar: Week of June 12

Bearizona After Dark

Bearizona After Dark returns July 13 and 27, and August 10 and 24. Guests will meet at Canyolands Restaurant for drinks and a VIP jaguar training show, then hop on the Wild Ride Bus for a special sunset viewing of the drive-thru animals. After the drive, guests will head back to the restaurant for hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a hands-on experience with Bearizona’s ambassador animals.

Kid's Art Class June 15

The Williams Alliance for the Arts will host a free youth art class with artist Bonnie Dent June 15 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Old Trails True Value.

Quilling workshop coming June 22

Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting a quilling workshop wtih Libby Beatty June 22 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Canyon Gateway Plaza at 117 W. Route 66. The class is limited to eight participants. Registration is taking place at The Gallery in Williams until June 19. A $20 donation is suggested.

North Country offering free WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9am to 4pm. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) is a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducting clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Faebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.