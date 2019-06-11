Casino Night fundraiser returns June 15

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The fun and games of Las Vegas are coming to Williams June 15 when SAVE-Meant to Rescue puts on a casino night to benefit rescue dogs.

The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sultana Theater, with free gifts for the first 25 guests.

The money that this event brings in will go toward the organization's rescue dog efforts.

Attendees can play Texas hold 'em, craps, poker, black jack, roulette and pai gow. Event goers will receive $500 of casino money with the $30 tickets. That can also be used for food and drinks from the bar. Additional chips will be available for purchase.

The event will include appetizers, entertainment and raffle prizes.

The raffle will feature a variety of prizes including a hunting rifle, jewelry, food among other items.

Founder Robynn Eckel said the casino night will be a fun time for a good cause.

The event also includes a silent auction. More information is available by contacting Angela Price at (928) 812-0270.