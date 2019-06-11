Alert: Motorcycle rider passes counterfeit $20 bills in Williams area

    Around noon today the Williams Police Department issued a General Alert regarding counterfeit bills being passed in the Williams, Arizona area.

    According to the June 11 alert, a white male wearing a bandana and orange hoodie riding a black motorcycle is passing counterfeit $20.

    The fake bills are darker in color.

    The rider may be traveling through other Arizona communities.

    Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the Williams Police Department at 928-635-4461.

