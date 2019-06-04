Williams Volunteer Fire Tourney raises money for fire prevention

Thirty-two teams with 127 players enjoyed 18-holes of golf at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams June 1 during the annual Williams Volunteer Fire Department Golf Tournament.
The event features raffles, a barbeque and prizes. It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Fire Department.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.