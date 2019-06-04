Williams Volunteer Fire Tourney raises money for fire prevention

Williams volunteer firefighters Kevin Perkins, Don Mackay and Cameron Maebe enjoy a round of golf during the annual Williams Volunteer Fire Department Golf Tournament. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: June 4, 2019 12:18 p.m.

    • Thirty-two teams with 127 players enjoyed 18-holes of golf at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams June 1 during the annual Williams Volunteer Fire Department Golf Tournament.

    Williams firefighter Jeff Pettit prepares to draw raffle tickets at the annual golf tournament June 1. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    The event features raffles, a barbeque and prizes. It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Fire Department.

