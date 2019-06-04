Williams man arrested in Mojave County for child molestation

LAKE HAVASU — Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Williams man Tuesday on charges of child molestation, stemming from an offense that occurred 15 years ago.

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies contacted Mohave County detectives last month when an investigation into an unrelated case led them to believe a sex offense had occurred in the North Kingman area in 2004. According statements allegedly taken by the victim, 69-year-old Thomas W. Nordyke, of Williams, was responsible for multiple instances of sexual abuse when she was a child.

Detectives contacted Nordyke at his residence, and Nordyke allegedly admitted to the offense. He was transported to Coconino County Jail. According to Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, the investigation in this case is ongoing.