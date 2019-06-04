Williams High School graduates step into next chapter

Williams High School graduates gather for a final photo after graduation May 24. Graduates include: Joe Zabala, Emily Bennett, Maddie Jensen, Mario Martinez, Jamie Donovan, Carston Brinkworth and Amaryssa Orozco. (Peggy Jensen/photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 4, 2019 11:55 a.m.

    • Williams High School hosted its graduation ceremony May 23. Joe Zabala, Emily Bennett, Maddie Jensen, Mario Martinez, Jamie Donovan, Carsten

    Brinkworth and Amaryssa Orozco pose for photos after the ceremony. (Submitted photos)

    Maddie Jensen, Emily Bennett, Amaryssa Orozco and Jamie Donovan pose after their graduation ceremony May 24. (Submitted photo)

    Comments

