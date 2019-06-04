Williams High School class of 2019

The Williams High School class of 2019 includes: Paola Belmontes, Emily Bennett, Sierra Brandt, Carsten Brinkworth, Diana Cabrera, Genevieve Chavez, Cross Chhun, Davian Cooke, Corey Cooper, Jamie Donovan, Ariana Galvan, Stephen Gary, Esteban Gonzales, Christopher Gray, Matthew Gray, Klarisa Howe, Aidan Jaime, Madison Jensen, Fransisco Kramer, Nancy Leon, Daija Lomas, Kascyanna Lowe, Zachary Marquez, Mario Martinez, Alyssa McMahon, Bryan Mendivil, Cotey Nicks, Amaryssa Orozco, Isabel Ortiz, Jose Ortiz, Francisco Paredes, Rhiann Phillips, Aubree Pope, Salvador Rosas, Henri Saldain, Justin Satterlee, Kyia Shepherd, Trisha Stearns, Xavier Tovar, Faith Villegas, Nicholas Wing and Joe Zabala. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: June 4, 2019 3:08 p.m.

    • photo

    The Williams High School class of 2019. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    Comments

