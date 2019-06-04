Williams 911: week of June 5, including Memorial Day weekend

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to male trying to get in rooms at local hotel, intoxicated male found at wrong hotel, taken to his hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Cataract;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping at local hotel;

• Officers dealt with child custody issue on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Kaibab Lake;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took report of eggs thrown at cars in Rodgers area;

• Officers assisted Williams Fire Department with smoke alarm on Hereford;

• Officers assisted DPS with non-injury accident on Exit 165;

• Officers responded to possible drunk driver on Grand Canyon Boulevard, male stopped and arrested for suspended license, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of dangerous drugs;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping at Dairy Queen;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Second Street;

• Officers took report of private property accident at local RV park;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Morse;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers responded to male driving around with no car seat and child jumping in vehicle, vehicle found and driver cited for no car seat and no drivers license;

• Officers responded to disturbance at swap meet, miscommunication handled on scene;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Kaibab Lake, loud music turned down;

• Officers assisted US Marshals office with arrest of felony suspect at Kaibab Lake;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male at Circle K, subject given a ride home;

• Officers investigated non injury accident at Kaibab Lake;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to loose goat on Wells Fargo;

• Officers responded to four car accident at McDonald’s drive through, no injuries;

• Officers responded to reckless driver at Buckskinners;

• Officers took theft report at U-Haul;

• Officers responded to an assault on Route 66, male arrested for assault, domestic violence and disorderly conduct;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV Park;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Grant;

• Officers responded to theft at local hotel, male cited for theft;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Rodeo Road, subject gone upon arrival, verbal argument;

• Officers responded to trespass at Canyon Club, intoxicated female wouldn’t leave until police arrival;

• Officers responded to stolen vehicle on Grand Canyon Boulevard, vehicle recovered later at hotel parking lot;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Cypress Hill;

• Officers took threats report involving juveniles on Route 66;

• Officers responded to reckless driver at Cuerton Park, subject stopped and report taken;

• Officers responded to loud music on Lewis, owner complied and turned down music;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Fifth Street, vehicle legally parked and

Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 24 warnings.

MAY 25 – 27, 2019 (Memorial Day weekend)

• Officers participated in state DUI task force, all stops in Williams;

• Officers arrested an underage juvenile for DUI on Lewis and Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to subjects on train tracks on Cataract, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to a fight at Sultana, no cooperation from subjects involved all left area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping at Senior Center;

• Officers assisted with Grad Night for high school graduation after part;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute reference dogs and damage fence on Wells Fargo;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to natural death of elderly tourist at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with locating missing person;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter handled on scene;

• Officers took report of theft at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of drug paraphernalia after traffic stop on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sixth Street, male arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and violation of parole;

• Officers responded to subject climbing on high school roof, juveniles warned and parents contacted;

• Officers arrested a male for open container in vehicle on Fulton after traffic stop, cited and released;

• Officers took report of credit card fraud on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Meade;

• Officers responded to female screaming on Edison, nothing found in area;

• Officers and ACO responded to numerous animal calls in city and

Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 46 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.