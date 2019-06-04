Vikings baseball and softball make All-Conference teams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) recently announced their selections for their All-state teams. Williams Vikings sophomore Sydnee Mortensen and junior Jazlyn Romero were selected to the 1A Conference first team for softball, and Frankie Kramer was selected first team for baseball.

Maegan Ford, Aaliyah Alvarado and Zain Grantham were selected to All-Conference second teams.

Mortensen finished the year with a 2.08 ERA with 12 wins and seven losses. Romero finished with a 3.08 ERA with four wins and five losses. Mortensen batted .321, and Romero finished the season batting .517. Ford had a .413 batting average, and Alvarado batted .430. Alvarado also led the state with 66 stolen bases.

Kramer finished the season batting .371 and had a 3.04 ERA. He had four wins and three losses.

Grantham had a .316 batting average and led the team with 42 stolen bases.

Ray’s Rene Pacheco was selected Conference Coach of the Year, and Ray’s Daniella Hinojos was selected as Conference Player of the Year.

Mogollon’s Reed Porter was selected Conference Coach of the Year, and Baboquivari’s Zachary Jose was selected Conference Player of the Year.

No. 1 Ray beat No. 3 Superior, 7-4, in the 1A State Softball Championships May 8, and No. 2 Mogollon beat No. 1 Bagdad, 6-2, at the state baseball championship May 13.