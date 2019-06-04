A Quality Water selected to run city’s treatment facilities

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams City Council selected Pat Carpenter with A Quality Water as the city’s new water and wastewater operator.

Mayor John Moore said the council narrowed the selection to two companies, and selected Carpenter and his company at their May 23 meeting.

Carpenter will be paid $23,048 each month to oversee the water and wastewater treatment facilities for the city of Williams.

The city’s treatment facilities had been run by Phoenix-based EUSI, LLC since 2014. Carpenter was a subcontractor with the company and is familiar with the city’s operations.

In order to deal with a staffing deficiency, the city of Williams hired an outside company in 2014 to help run the water and wastewater system.

Former Williams city manager Brandon Buchanan said at that time the agreement came about after several employees in the water department resigned.

He said it was difficult to find the type of certified operators for small town needs.

A Quality Water will take over operations of the water treatment plant and the wastewater plant, environmental sampling and permitting work and system oversight.

Previously, the city used city employees to assist EUSI, but Carpenter said he plans to hire more certified operators to maintain and monitor the facilities.