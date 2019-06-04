Out of the past: 1950s Labor Day parade

Williams Labor Day Parade 1950, from Brad Massey family collection. (Photo/Williams Historic Photo Project)

  • Originally Published: June 4, 2019 12:01 p.m.

    • Williams Labor Day Parade 1950, from Brad Massey family collection. More photos can be viewed online at Williams Historic Photo Project Facebook.

