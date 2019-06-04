Heritage celebrates graduates and 8th grade class

Heritage Elementary School’s kindergarten promotion took place May 30. (Photos/Heritage Elementary School)

  • Originally Published: June 4, 2019 12:30 p.m.

    • Heritage Elementary School’s kindergarten promotion took place May 30.

    Heritage Elementary School eighth grade class promoted the following students to high school: Diana Davalos, Rocia Ortiz Gonzalez, Adrian Rosas, Jesse Pruett and Chloe Silverstein. (Photos/Heritage Elementary School)

