Heritage celebrates graduates and 8th grade class

Heritage Elementary School’s kindergarten promotion took place May 30.
Heritage Elementary School eighth grade class promoted the following students to high school: Diana Davalos, Rocia Ortiz Gonzalez, Adrian Rosas, Jesse Pruett and Chloe Silverstein.
The school's eighth grade class promoted the following students to high school: Diana Davalos, Rocia Ortiz Gonzalez, Adrian Rosas, Jesse Pruett and Chloe Silverstein.
