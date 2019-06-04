Community information: National Cancer Survivors’ Day event June 9

The Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare will host a free National Cancer Survivors’ Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9, at The Arboretum, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff.

All cancer survivors are invited to stroll the scenic grounds and experience the beauty of the landscape; enjoy lunch in a souvenir insulated tote; create their own colorful planter to take home; have a luxurious chair massage; and hear live acoustic music.

Space is limited. Please R.S.V.P. to (928) 773-2261. We hope to see you there.

