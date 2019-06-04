Ash Fork High School hosts 2019 graduation

Ash Fork High School class of 2019 celebrated their graduation May 30. A The class included Yaheri Gonzalez, Jasnia Sepulveda, Celeste Ayala, Jasmine Ayala, Maggi Cisneros, Alaina Johnston, Kelsi Johnson, Ana Wolfe, Rebecca Dziubla, Andrea Tellez, Elizabeth Haley, Alexia Hailey, Abigail Robles, Marissa Gutierrez, Cesar Acosta, Zach Vasiliow, Jesus Pedraza, Josh Escobedo, Daren Anderson, Kelcey Grenger, Dawson Altmeyer, Nick Howard, David Martin, Manny Pedraza, and Salvador Garcia.