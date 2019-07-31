2019 Cool Country Cruise In Car Show cancelled

The 2019 Cool Country Cruise In will not take place this year. (Photo/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 31, 2019 2:32 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The 2019 Cool Country Cruise-in, an annual tradition in Williams, will not take place this year.

    Typically held in early August, organizers said they will not be hosting the event.

    The car show has been held for the last 22 years in Williams.

