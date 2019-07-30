Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from July 25-29 —

• Officers assisted DPS with rollover accident on I-40 and Exit 165;

• Officers responded to dog outside Canyon Club barking, dog retrieved and taken back to owner;

• Officers took threats report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, intoxicated male upset for them refusing to sell alcohol was removed and trespassed;

• Officers responded to Grand Canyon Railway hotel reference juvenile prank calling front desk, officer talked juvenile who quit;

• Officers responded to dog being thrown from car on Cataract, subject found and dog not thrown out or injured;

• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Sheridan, next day suspect found and cited;

• Officers responded to domestic with female suspect threatening suicide by cop, suspect found armed with tire iron and was disarmed by officers and taken into custody for threats and assault domestic violence, suspect cited and released to Lifeline ambulance who transported for mental health evaluation;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to missing juvenile on Grant Avenue, juvenile found and returned home;

• Officers responded to baking dogs on Lewis;

• Officers responded to unwanted guest at local hotel, subject trespassed;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Fourth Street, cited and released;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66 and Rodeo Road;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fifth Street and Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Third Street and Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to possible animal abuse at Love’s Travel Stop, none found;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Clover Hill;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grant, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to possible camping behind local hotel, subjects removed;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Third Street and Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Ninth Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Kaibab Lake, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Edison Avenue;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers conducted civil stand by at local hotel;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Ninth Street and Route 66;

• Officers observed two male dumping garbage in garbage cans at swap meet, two males from county area cited for littering;

• Officers responded to parking issue in zip line parking lot;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KFC;

• Officers removed subject camping at Buckskinner Park;

• Officers responded to male yelling at cars on Railroad Avenue, officers removed intoxicated subject and had him go home;

• Officers took threats report on Fourth Street;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took report of possible violation of court order on Rodeo Road;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fulton Avenue and

Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 70 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.