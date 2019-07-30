Volunteers needed for pronghorn fence project in Garland Prairie

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona Antelope Foundation is accepting participants for its upcoming fencing project Aug. 10.

Volunteers will be removing and modifying fencing to pronghorn- friendly standards in various areas around Garland Prairie, located 17 miles west of Flagstaff and 12 miles south of Interstate 40.

The fence project will improve pronghorn movements across their summer range on Garland Prairie. The project uses GPS locations from collared pronghorn to identify barriers and potential corridors for improvements. On the Kaibab National Forest, the team of partners and volunteers has modified nearly 18 miles of fence since the effort began. Similar work has been accomplished on the Coconino National Forest and state and private lands.

The work will continue indefinitely, with upcoming volunteer and partner projects to shift south of Interstate 40 over the next several years.

Those interested in participating can register online at https://azantelope.org/event-3170393 by Aug. 7. Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves, water, snacks and personal gear.