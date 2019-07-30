Suspect wanted in last week's Amber Alert spotted in Williams this morning

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - A suspect wanted in an Amber Alert that was issued a week ago was spotted in Williams this morning, July 30.

A citizen reported having contact with Arlie Hetrick at a gas station in Williams, according to Williams Police Department.



Hetrick is believed to have kidnapped his four-year-old daughter, Gracelynn June Scritchfield from West Virginia. Gracelynn was last seen July 6 and is considered to be in “extreme danger.”

An Amber Alert was issued for the pair July 22.

Hetrick, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5'9" and weighs 140 lbs. He may be driving a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH163.

Anyone who may have seen the pair are asked to call 911 to reach the Williams Police Department or the West Virginia State Police at (304) 367-2850.