Redcoats and militia brought to life in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Redcoats are coming! And the Continental Army. And the Minutemen.

History is coming alive again in Williams as David Bixby and his volunteers are back on the street sharing history through reenactment.

On July 26, Bixby and his volunteers set up in front of Route 66 Museum and Gifts in west Williams and greeted visitors with music and a short reenactment.

The group’s main mission is to be a welcoming committee to people on the streets, Bixby said, but doing so in an entertaining way that also teaches American history.

“We want to bring history to the streets,” Bixby said. “We want to use local people to present not only local history, but Arizona and United States history to the tourists and visitors.

The historical reenactments were a mainstay 10 years ago in Williams, where Bixby maintained a group of about 30 volunteers who recruited bystanders to participate in reenactments.

Bixby said the group hopes to educate the public about the nation’s history and promote tourism in Williams. The group specifically focuses on the Revolutionary and Civil War eras.

“I’m hoping in the long run to get people from Arizona who are interested in reenacting, come up here,” he said. “They don’t have to buy anything.”

Bixby is looking for more volunteers.

“I want to get people to learn about history,” he said. “We are a club, we have a lot of fun sharing and doing walkabouts in town.”

Those who stop by can choose from a variety of costumers and accessories to bring the era to life.

In addition to reenactments, Bixby spends much of his time doing historical research and designing and sewing costumes. He also teaches music such as guitar, banjo, mandolin, drums and harmonica. Bixby spent much of his life as a professional musician.

Bixby said many people don’t realize that several streets in Williams are named after generals. Besides highlighting the generals, the reenactment will feature Robert E. Lee negotiating for peace, the Confederate prisoners of war returning home and a flag folding ceremony.

Bixby first became interested in historical reenactments while living in Seattle in 1994. British and American forts were located on San Juan Island before the Civil War broke out, according to Bixby. After seeing reenactment groups perform on the island, Bixby decided to get involved.

After moving to Lake Havasu, Bixby did reenactments at the London Bridge for several years. In 2007, Bixby moved to Williams and started a historic reenactment club.

During the winter, Bixby makes uniforms to wear during the reenactments. He starts with suit coats and then flips up the collars, attaches cuffs and adds buttons.

Bixby hopes his reenactments will help him share his love of history with others.

Bixby plans to do a reenactment every Friday at 6 p.m. 811 West Route 66. Those interested in getting involved in the reenactment may contact Bixby at (928) 846-0861 or show up to the event.