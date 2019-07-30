Monsoon storms help slow Museum Fire, but raise flood concerns

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A couple dozen families on Elden Lookout Road were allowed to return to their homes July 24, but residents of other neighborhoods threatened by the Museum Fire remain on alert to leave at a moment’s notice.

Efforts to battle the nearly 1,900-acre blaze were aided by monsoon Efforts to battle the 1,961-acre blaze were aided by monsoon storms July 23. As of July 30, the fire had reached 82 percent containment with firing operations being conducted on the slopes of Little Elden Mountain to manage interior pockets of active fire.

The Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2, led by Incident Commander Rich Nieto, plans to transfer command of the Museum Fire back to the Coconino National Forest July 30. A local Type 3 organization led by Incident Commander Preston Mercer will continue to fight the fire.

The Museum Fire incident management team has relied heavily on airborne fire suppression, as the fire has burned through extremely steep terrain that was difficult to access.

Although rain has done much to damper the fire, a concern with the danger of flooding because the loss of vegetation had left burned areas ripe for flash floods and heavy flows of ash, mud and debris.

Fire analyst Rob Beery told a packed high school auditorium at a July 23 public meeting that the fire wouldn’t grow much bigger, thanks to forecasted rain. Beery said that since there was no history of fire in the burn area, and that there was “really heavy fuel in there.”

“There’s a lot of high intensity fire on this fire,” Beery said during the meeting. “Obviously, you folks saw it when it took off. So that high intensity fire tends to make it more prone to flooding.”

About 600 people living in four neighborhoods in the path of possible flooding filled sandbags to prepare.

Many people were reminded of the Schultz Fire and its subsequent flooding nine years ago that killed one person and destroyed several homes.

“After a fire, flooding is always a concern,” said Joel Barnett, a spokesperson with Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2. “This team has been brought in to manage the fire itself.”

Management Team 2 stayed in Fort Tuthill, south of Flagstaff, where fire officials and emergency personnel set up a command center. Nearly 120 people ate, slept and lived in the camp while battling the Museum Fire.

Incident technology specialist Chris Dawson camped in his car at Fort Tuthill, helping with the fire efforts.

“It (fire camp) is a lot like home. It’s our extended family, but it’s pretty easy,” Dawson said. “We wake up. We get breakfast, lunch and dinner served for us, but you’re working 16 hours a day.”

The cause of the Museum Fire remains unknown as of July 29. Federal investigators arrived last week to begin the process of trying to figure out how the wildfire started.

Laurel Morales with KJZZ contributed to this story. Dates and information in this story were updated by Williams-Grand Canyon News to reflect current information on the Museum Fire as of July 29.