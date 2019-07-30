Letter: Andrew Wollman takes over Student Services at Williams' schools

Hello, Williams families,

As many of you have heard, I have taken over for Maya Caldwell who has moved on to a new chapter. I have spent the summer researching how best to serve the students of Williams. Here is a snapshot of the services I will be providing for students this year.

First, I’d like to announce that WUSD is still receiving the McKinney-Vento grant which allows me to provide families with clothing, school lunches, etc. to students who are living in a temporary living situation (campgrounds, hotels etc), or living with others due to hardship. For all students who don’t have a place to call their own, I can help. We will also be providing our backpack food program for families needing some additional food each week.

This summer I was also introduced to two wonderful organizations who support children’s emotional, as well as physical well-being: The Williams chapter of the Child Abuse Prevention Council, known as CAP Williams, as well as the Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth (CCC&Y). For more information please visit coconinokids.org.

This year I will continue to work closely with staff and families on the Child Study Team (CST). These are for students who need extra support in the classroom. I will also be coordinating 504 plans for students with certain medical needs. Student of the Month will be extended to our preschool program this year to recognize exceptionally well-behaved and hard-working students. I hope to improve school attendance through our “Strive for Five” program. So students, get to school on time and you will be recognized and rewarded.

Starting in September, I will continue our “lunch bunch” program which seeks to help students with their social and emotional needs through focused, small group sessions. Staff members will recommend students to simply come and have lunch with me once a week in a small group setting to discuss the highs and lows of their week as well as strategies to improve their week.

Additionally, I will be working with our gifted students by providing them with a time to explore their own interests, have their creativity and problem-solving skills challenged, and having fun in the process. Lastly I’ll be facilitating our annual STEAM night in the spring.

For anything relative to student success, please reach out to me so we can figure out how to give your child the absolute best! Please contact me at (928) 635-4428 ext. 305 or you may email me at awollman@wusd2.org. If I haven’t met you yet and you’d like to meet me in person please stop by during drop-off or pick-up, or schedule a time during the day with me. I’m looking forward to a great year. GO FALCONS! GO VIKINGS!

Andrew Wollman

Director of Student Services, Williams Elementary-Middle School