Editorial: Rack prices to increase for newspaper

In the next few months, Williams-Grand Canyon News will be making a few changes.

Beginning Aug. 7, Williams-Grand Canyon News will be raising rack prices. Costs will go from .50 per paper to $1. Subscription rates are staying the same for now.

Another change that online readers will see soon is a subscription based news website.

The reason for these changes is an influx in costs at the paper. As these changes occur, we will keep readers up to date on changes.

We trust that we can continue to count on your support.

As your community paper, we value our readers and will continue to provide quality news coverage for Williams, Grand Canyon and the surrounding communities.