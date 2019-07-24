Wowwing the crowd: Summer Rec kids have talent

Williams residents were impressed by Summer Rec’s performers at the annual talent show July 19. Danika Howe and Marina Acosta won first place, Allison Hamby was awarded second place and Niko Pirie took third place for his original rap. The show was enjoyed by families and friends at Babbitt-Polson Stage. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Williams residents were impressed by Summer Rec’s performers at the annual talent show July 19. Danika Howe and Marina Acosta won first place, Allison Hamby was awarded second place and Niko Pirie took third place for his original rap. The show was enjoyed by families and friends at Babbitt-Polson Stage. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Loretta Yerian

  • Originally Published: July 24, 2019 11:47 a.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - As Summer Rec begins to wind down, children brought out their best talents for the end-of-the-year show. The children performed for friends and family at the Babbitt-Polson Stage July 19. Howe and Marina Acosta won first place. They were followed by Allison Hamby who claimed second, and Niko Pirie who took home third.

    Photo Gallery

    Summer Rec Talent Show 2

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.