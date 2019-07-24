Wowwing the crowd: Summer Rec kids have talent

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - As Summer Rec begins to wind down, children brought out their best talents for the end-of-the-year show. The children performed for friends and family at the Babbitt-Polson Stage July 19. Howe and Marina Acosta won first place. They were followed by Allison Hamby who claimed second, and Niko Pirie who took home third.
