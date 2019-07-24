New baby: Cora Morrison McElwee

Carissa Morrison and Kevin McElwee are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Cora Morrison McElwee. Cora was born Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 1:42 p.m. at Flagstaff Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 21 inches long. Proud grandparents include Dolores Schrader of Flagstaff and Larry and Karen McElwee of Wilmington, Delaware.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.