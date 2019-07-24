New baby: Cora Morrison McElwee

Carissa Morrison and Kevin McElwee are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Cora Morrison McElwee. Cora was born Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 1:42 p.m. at Flagstaff Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 21 inches long. Proud grandparents include Dolores Schrader of Flagstaff and Larry and Karen McElwee of Wilmington, Delaware.