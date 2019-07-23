Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from July 17-20 —
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to a fight on Seventh Street, male arrested for city warrant;
• Officers assisted Williams Volunteer Fire Department with carbon monoxide smell on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers responded to transient causing issues on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject trespassed;
• Officers assisted DPS with injury accident on I-40;
• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Morse Avenue;
• Officers arrested two male for possession of marijuana on Rodeo Road and Route 66;
• Officers responded to aggravated assault domestic at Dogtown Lake, turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office – occurred in their jurisdiction;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated male removed and trespassed;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to domestic on Edison Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to possible DUI driver on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject found not intoxicated;
• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Sixth Street;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers took private property accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers removed two transients causing issues on First Street and Route 66;
• Officers responded to transient causing issues at Circle K, subject trespassed;
• Officers arrested a male for public consumption, open container on Second Street and Route 66;
• Officers responded to trespass on BNSF property;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Piping Rock;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to fight on Rodeo Road, subjects fled upon officers arrival;
• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Second Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local church;
Officers responded to fight on Third Street and Route 66, intoxicated subject trespassed and
Officers issued 5 citations and gave out 26 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
