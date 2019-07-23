Route 66 license plate benefits the Mother Road

KINGMAN, Ariz. — It doesn’t take long for drivers in Arizona to spot the black and white Route 66 license plate — especially since more than 13,833 of the eye catching specialty plates have been sold.

Available since late 2016, the design and approval process for the plate was lengthy and expensive. Requirements for an Arizona specialty plate include a $32,000 contribution, an organizational history of at least 30 years, and allocated monies to a charitable organization with 501c3 status.

Last year alone, plate sales totaled more than $231,000. While $8 of the $25 plate is used for administrative purposes, the remaining $17 goes to the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.

“The association is excited about the new opportunities available for the road thanks to the license plate program’s success with revenue being used for preservation and grant opportunities,” wrote Director of Operations Nikki Seegers in a press release.

The association was honored for their hard work when the plate was recognized by the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) as the Best Plate of the Year for 2016.

Seegers also noted that the association has hired an attorney who will help with the creation of long-term programs to ensure funds collected from sales are used responsibly.

“Much thought and consideration is required to ensure that sustainable, impactful projects and causes are supported,” the release stated. “Several projects are currently under consideration and the association will announce some projects and new programs in the near future as they become available.”

“When you purchase or you sign up for a Route 66 license plate, it’s a great way to donate to the association,” Seegers said.

Information provided by Historic Route 66 Association of Arizon