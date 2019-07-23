Museum Fire at 1,800 acres, Type I management team assumes command

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The Museum Fire in Flagstaff has grown to 1,800 and the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the Museum Fire at 6 p.m. July 22.

Crews will continue scouting the fire area today, preparing fire lines to tie into holding features, and conducting structure assessments. Firefighters will monitor weather conditions closely for opportunities to conduct burnout operations and other indirect tactics. Thunder storms are expected to bring moisture to the area, but also high winds and the possibility of flash floods. Aircraft will continue to be utilized for suppression as weather allows.

Evacuations are managed by Coconino County Sheriff's Office using the "Ready, Set, Go!" system. "Ready" means prepare now, "Set" means be alert, and "Go" means evacuate.

An evacuation order has been issued for Mt. Elden Lookout Road.

Several nearby communities remain in "Set" status including Peak View Country Store, Magdalena, Kelly McCoy, Forest Hills, Valley Crest, Lockett Ranch, Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Highway 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails, Pine Mountain Estates, West of Highway 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground, and Christmas Tree Estates.

The Red Cross has established a shelter for those who have been displaced from their homes at Sinagua Middle School located at 3950 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff.

A community meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight, July 23 at Flagstaff High School, 400 W Elm Ave. Team members and cooperators will be on hand to provide information and answer questions. ASL and CART services will be provided. The meeting will be streamed live on the incident Facebook page. No account is required to view the video.

For the most up-to-date-incident information, visit Inciweb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

