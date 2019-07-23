Flagstaff Kennel Club unleashes back-to-back shows at Cureton Park

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With an army of prancing pooches from every corner of the Southwest, the 26th annual All Breed, Obedience and Trial Rally Back-to-Back Flagstaff Kennel Club (FKC) Dog Show, marched into Cureton Park July 20-21.

More than 1,100 exhibitors and judges from all around the globe made the trek to the cool pines of Williams in order to participate in this fun, yet competitive event.

During the day, each breed competed in conformation, obedience and rally trials. The parent club creates a standard, which is a written description of the ideal specimen of that breed, primarily related to form and function. These specific standards focus on movement, temperament, appearance and specific physical traits. The dog that possesses all of these characteristics is awarded Best of Breed.

Once announced, each Best of Breed winner moves on to an elimination competition in each group. The variety groups are divided into sporting, herding, working, non-working, hound, toy and terrier. Variety group winners are then advanced to the Best of Show trials. In this trial the top dogs of each breed compete for the final Blue Ribbon prize and Best of Show.

FKC chairwoman, judge and event coordinator Denise Dean, brought the show to Williams five years ago from Fort Tuthill, located just south of Flagstaff.

“This is some of the best kept grass in the state, it’s absolutely gorgeous,” Dean said, who said the organization has no plans of changing venues anytime soon.

More than 5,000 spectators and participants traveled to Williams for this year’s show, which continues to grow bigger each summer.

