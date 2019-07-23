Families gear up for school during registration

Parents have questions answered and register students for school July 17-18 during the Williams School Registration Fair at Williams Elementary-Middle School.
Parents can still register students by visiting the school. School begins Aug. 5.
More information is available at https://www.wusd2.org.
