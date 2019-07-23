Community calendar: week of July 24

Free swim Aug. 3

A free swim is offered at the Williams Aquatic Center Aug. 3 from noon - 4 p.m. More information is available at (928) 635-3005.

Williams Star Party Aug. 9

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park Aug. 9. The star party meets in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot, weather permitting. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, Jupiter and its moons, possibly a few early Persied meteors, and other celestial objects.

Smokey the Bear 75th birthday party Aug. 9

Williams will be celebrating the one and only Smokey Bear Aug. 9 at Williams Visitor Center.

Festivities take place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors can look forward to enjoying cupcakes, special door prizes, balloons and a special exhibit featuring nostalgic Smokey memorabilia. At 1 p.m. a tree dedication will take place. Visitors can also look forward to a visit from the Forest Service fire truck and plenty of photo opportunities as the festivities continue.

More information is available at www.ExperienceWilliams.com or at (928) 635-1418.

Art Walk Aug. 10

Williams Alliance for the Arts will host an Art Walk Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Williams. More information is available from Kris Williams at (928) 351-7665.

Roping Aug. 10 and Aug. 11

On Aug. 10 the Coconino County Farm Bureau and Cattle Growers Roping will take place at the Williams Rodeo Grounds. On Aug. 11 the Bryce Hefner Memorial Roping will take place at the Williams Rodeo Grounds.

Williams class of 1969 high school reunion Sept. 6-8

The Williams High School (WHS) class of 1969 will host the annual all school reunion September 6-8. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sept. 6, there will be a meet and greet dinner at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House in Williams. On Sept. 7, there will be a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House. On Sept. 8, individual class activities will take place.More information is available from Billie Jene Watt at billiewatt1@gmail.com or (480) 510-8464. Attendees should RSVP by August 28.

Williams Youth Football and Cheer begins July 29

Williams Youth Football and Cheer is still accepting applications for the fall season. The first day of practice is July 29. Scholarships are available. More information can be found by contacting Crystal Gonzalez at (928)853-8548.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first games starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to purchase games to play.



Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.

Pickleball

Pickleball takes place at the Williams Rodeo Barn-Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-noon. More informaiton is available from Kerry-Lynn (602) 818-6559.

Folklorico dance

Folklorico Dance instruction takes place at the Williams Rodeo Barn- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637

Community worship service July 28

A community worship service will be hosted by First Baptist Church July 28 from 6-7 p.m. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Williams City Council meetings

Want to know what's going on in the city? The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

Have some input for the school board? The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

