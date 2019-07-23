Business beat: M & K Biker Shop sets up in downtown Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — New to the motorcycle world? Or are you an experienced rider? No matter what level of experience, most riders agree that having the right equipment is essential in the motorcycle world.

Mark Fordham and Kathy Rockwell have brought their personal experience as riders and as shop owners to Williams by setting up M&K Biker Shop on Route 66.

The shop specializes in riding apparel such as vests, chaps, gloves, helmets and other clothing.

This is the second shop owned by Fordham and Rockwell. They previously had their shop in Idyllwild, California, but were forced to relocate after heavy storms damaged incoming roads.

“Our business struggled,” Rockwell said. “We lost major roads, Highway 243 and Highway 74 were demolished from landslides.”

The scenic highways leading to the area have remained closed as crews repair collapsed lanes caused by winter and spring storms, and officials said there was no projection for when the heavily damaged roads will reopen.

Fordham and Rockwell came to Arizona looking for areas to set up their shop. They landed in Prescott Valley, but realized Williams was a good opportunity for their business.

“It’s a unique town,” Rockwell said. “It reminds us that you have a closeness of how people are.”

Fordham has been a motorcycle enthusiast since he was a teenager, and Rockwell began riding in 2011.

“We enjoy it,” Rockwell said. “We took off in 2017 and did almost 7,000 miles in one month.”

Rockwell rides a 2016 Indian Scout and Fordham rides a 2017 Indian Darkhorse Chieftain.

The couple lives in Prescott Valley, but are in the process of moving to Williams. Fordham is an auto mechanic. Rockwell is running the shop and previously worked in home health.

The shop opened July 4, and Rockwell said they have been thrilled with the response from the community.

“The guys from the information center introduced themselves and many local business owners,” she said. “Its really a good feeling in this town. I think we are really lucky.”

M & K Biker Shop is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It is located at 221 W. Railroad Avenue. More information is available by calling (760) 705-6852 or online at www.mkbikershop.com.