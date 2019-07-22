New pre-evac orders issued, Museum Fire jumps to 1,000 acres

July 22, 11 a.m. update:

Coconino County has released new pre-evacuation orders for Flagstaff.

The areas are west of Highway 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA

Campground, Christmas Tree Estates and the U.S. Forest Service Peaks Ranger Station Office.

The new communities are added to the current pre-evacuation list that include Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Highway 89 and Silver Saddle; Hutcheson Acres; McCann Estates; all Timberline communities including Black Bill Park; Wupatki Trails; and Pine Mountain Estates.

Additionally, the county suggested that all of Flagstaff enter the "Ready" or "prepare now" stage.

Information provided by Coconino County

Original story

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Wildland firefighters are using every available aerial platform in the southwest region on a wildfire in the Dry Lake Hills area north of Flagstaff today. The Museum Fire, currently about 1,000 acres, was very active overnight.

Crews were not able to conduct burnout operations due to the activity and the fire spotting ahead of itself, but took indirect suppression tactics where they could.

The fire was flanked with retardant and water from more than a dozen aircraft Sunday in an effort to keep it in the Schultz Pass area and limit its spread north and south. Spotting was noted toward the east, and hand crews are working to create a fire line to work on containment that ties in with aerial suppression.

Fire managers will be using direct and indirect tactics to suppress the fire today. A heavy air component is expected as the objectives are to keep the fire east and south of Forest Road 420 (Schultz Pass Road), west of U.S. Highway 89, and north of the Pipeline Road and those communities.

Drones of any kind are prohibited from flying over the area. When an unidentified aircraft, manned or unmanned, is sighted in the fire area, all air operations must shut down immediately. This poses significant risk to fire personnel and suspends crucial air suppression tactics. If any member of the public sees someone launching a drone, please call 911. The public should also stay out of the fire area for public and firefighter safety.

Heavy smoke will be visible from Flagstaff and other local communities. The public should use extreme caution when driving on U.S. Highways 180 and 89 north of Flagstaff and stay out of the fire area.

Currently there are seven engines, four fuels hand crews, three Interagency Hotshot Crews, three Type-1 helicopters, two Type-III helicopters, four heavy fixed wing aircraft, four single engine air tankers, an air attack aircraft, three lead aircraft, a very large air tanker (VLAT), six patrol and miscellaneous overhead personnel on the fire. Total personnel is approximately 200.

Additional resources ordered include 10 Hotshot crews, 20 engines, six dozers and four water tenders

Significant smoke will impact the Flagstaff area and communities east of Flagstaff. Smoke will settle in low lying areas of Flagstaff and surrounding areas during the cooler hours and lift as the day warms up.

Current closures include Little Elden Spring Campground, various trails within the fire area, and a portion of the Arizona Trail within the fire area, which will be rerouted as needed.