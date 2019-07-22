July 22, 3:40 p.m. update: Evacuation orders issued for Mount Elden Lookout Road, state of emergency declared

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order effective at 6 p.m. until further notice for all persons living, working and accessing a home from Mount Elden Lookout Road. All residents east of Weatherford Road with access on Mount Elden Lookout Road are included. This evacuation is to support burnout operations and to prevent the fire from coming into these neighborhoods.



To protect yourself and your family from this dangerous situation, the following actions are strongly urged:

• Leave your home or workplace immediately for a safe destination outside the hazard area. Follow instructions from emergency personnel.

• Take your emergency go kit and evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area.

• If you need evacuation assistance, please call the Call Center at (928) 213-2990

• If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

A shelter operated by the Red Cross at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ. For people needing normal pet sheltering, please contact the Coconino Humane Association. Do not call 9 1 1 unless you have a serious personal emergency.

Additional pre-evacuation orders have been issued for other areas including: areas west of Weatherford Rd, North of 180, Peak View Country Store, Magdalena, Kelly McCoy, Forest Hills, Valley Crest and Locket Meadows, Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Hwy 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates all of Timberline communities including, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails and

Pine Mountain Estates, West of Hwy of 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground, Christmas Tree Estates and the U.S. Forest Service Peaks Ranger Station Office.

Flagstaff’s Mayor Coral Evans and Coconino County Board of Supervisor’s Chair Lena Fowler declared States of Emergency on behalf of the city of Flagstaff and Coconino County due to the impacts of the Museum Fire that started July 21, 2019.



Declaring a State of Emergency allows the city and county to expend emergency funds from all available sources and request assistance from the State of Arizona.