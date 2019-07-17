Temporary closure order in effect for Newman Fire area south of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A temporary closure of the Newman Fire area south of Lake Mary has been issued by Coconino National Forest.

Hand ignitions on the Newman Fire were successful July 16 with all fire remaining within the intended fire perimeter. Firefighters decided to postpone aerial ignitions because of gusty winds.

Fire managers will reevaluate firing operations along the south/southwestern Lake Mary shoreline. Crews will continue with hand ignitions to secure control lines throughout the day.

Heavy smoke impacts can be expected through July 18. Smoke will primarily impact visibility and recreational activities along the Lake Mary corridor. Smoke will be visible from the communities of Elk Park Meadows, Lake Mary Meadows, Flagstaff, Kachina, Mountainaire, Munds Park and major transportation corridors nearby.

The public should use extreme caution when recreating or driving along Lake Mary corridor and any roads adjacent to the fire area. Updates about the Newman Fire, acreage, and latest activity can be found daily on Inciweb.

The lightning ignited fire is approximately 15 miles southeast of Flagstaff and is currently 888 acres. Current resources include four crews, six engines, two patrol units, a dozer, and miscellaneous overhead personnel. Total personnel is approximately 122.

Temporary closure of the Newman Fire area include the Narrows, a day-use area and Lakeview Campground.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest