World War I display added to Williams Visitor Center

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — To honor veterans both local and nationwide, the Williams Visitor Center recently added a display with uniforms and other items from World War I. The items will be on display through the summer.

Some of the items on display include a partial replica uniform from 1917-1918 that was a standard for American Expeditionary Forces. The exhibit suggests the serviceman wearing such a uniform was likely drafted before 1917 and was a member of the medical corps.

The exhibit also feature profiles of local veterans who lost their lives in worldwide conflicts from World War I to Afghanistan and a compendium of reports from the Williams-Grand Canyon News of servicemen killed in World War I.

In honor of soldiers killed in action, 14 of Williams' streets have signs with their names, which was part of the Matthew James Broehm VFW Auxiliary Post 12128 Home Town Heroes street sign community project. The project was completed earlier this year.

Williams Visitor Center is located at 200 West Railroad Avenue in downtown Williams.