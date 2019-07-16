Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from July 10-15 —

• Officers responded to disturbance behind local hotel, male arrested for a valid warrant;

• Officers took criminal damage report of city lamp at visitor center;

• Officers took report of missing person on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fourth Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on overdue party at KOA;

• Officers responded to trespass at Rag Time Ranch;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to possible stolen vehicle on Sheridan, turned out to be civil matter;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;

• Officers closed out missing person report, subject contacted family;

• Officers took report of possible violation of court order on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers took report of theft from local hotel;

• Officers dealt with landlord/tenant issue on Route 66;

• Officers took threats report at swap meet;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping at KFC;

• Officers responded to possible theft at local restaurant, civil matter;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took private property accident at storage units on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers investigated golf cart accident at golf course;

• Officers took dog bite report on Seventh Street, turned over to CCSO occurred in county;

• Officers responded to vehicles racing on Airport Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to tourist in roadway block traffic on Ninth Street and Route 66;



• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity at KOA;

• Officers took in found property on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to injury accident on Fourth Street and Route 66, female arrested for extreme DUI, open container, leaving scene of accident and e attempted escape;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;



• Officers responded to tourist climbing on rail cars on Roundhouse Road, security trespassed tourist;

• Officers responded to construction blocking entrance to local hotel;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Golden Meadows;

• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Tenth Street;

• Officers assisted child protective services on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Safeway, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Circle K;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers dealt with horse issue at city horse pens;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Pine;

• Officers assisted DPS with removal of debris on I-40;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers took report of passing of counterfeit bill at local business on Route 66 and

Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 46 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.