Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from July 10-15 —
• Officers responded to disturbance behind local hotel, male arrested for a valid warrant;
• Officers took criminal damage report of city lamp at visitor center;
• Officers took report of missing person on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers took report of illegal dumping on Rodeo Road;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fourth Street;
• Officers conducted welfare check on overdue party at KOA;
• Officers responded to trespass at Rag Time Ranch;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to possible stolen vehicle on Sheridan, turned out to be civil matter;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;
• Officers closed out missing person report, subject contacted family;
• Officers took report of possible violation of court order on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers took report of theft from local hotel;
• Officers dealt with landlord/tenant issue on Route 66;
• Officers took threats report at swap meet;
• Officers took report of illegal dumping at KFC;
• Officers responded to possible theft at local restaurant, civil matter;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grant Avenue;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took private property accident at storage units on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers investigated golf cart accident at golf course;
• Officers took dog bite report on Seventh Street, turned over to CCSO occurred in county;
• Officers responded to vehicles racing on Airport Road;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to tourist in roadway block traffic on Ninth Street and Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity at KOA;
• Officers took in found property on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to injury accident on Fourth Street and Route 66, female arrested for extreme DUI, open container, leaving scene of accident and e attempted escape;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to tourist climbing on rail cars on Roundhouse Road, security trespassed tourist;
• Officers responded to construction blocking entrance to local hotel;
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Golden Meadows;
• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Tenth Street;
• Officers assisted child protective services on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Safeway, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to suspicious person at Circle K;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers dealt with horse issue at city horse pens;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Pine;
• Officers assisted DPS with removal of debris on I-40;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers took report of passing of counterfeit bill at local business on Route 66 and
Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 46 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
