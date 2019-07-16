Vikings gear up at football camp July 8-11

Williams Vikings geared up for the summer during football camp held at Williams High School July 8-11. (Submitted photos)

  Originally Published: July 16, 2019

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Williams Vikings geared up for the summer during football camp held at Williams High School July 8-11. Teams completed drills

    photo

    and students trained with the U.S. Marine Corps.

    Comments

