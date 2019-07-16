Stop! New pavement, new stop sign on Williams streets

Jump to content
Work on streets in Williams continues. City crews ripped out old pavement and laid down new asphalt in just three days on Third Street. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Work on streets in Williams continues. City crews ripped out old pavement and laid down new asphalt in just three days on Third
Work on streets in Williams continues. Drivers were recently greeted with a new stop sign at Grand Canyon Boulevard and Franklin Street. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
Street, and drivers were greeted with a new stop sign at Grand Canyon Boulevard and Franklin Street.
