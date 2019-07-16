Obituary: Raven White Cloud-Cerra

Raven White Cloud-Cerra aka Terrie Braden joined her father and heavenly father on the morning of June 27 in her home in Concho, Arizona where she resided with her husband Edward Cerra.

Raven was born on October 13, 1969 in Riverside, California to Earl and Elizabeth Braden. She resided along with her two brothers, Bill and Richard. She had one child, Katt Alister and two granddaughters, Aliana and Harmony and all of her "fur-babies,"of course!

She loved being outdoors and being one with nature, it was where she truly felt at home. She had many hobbies: photography, drawing, painting, crafting, cooking, baking... but she also loved the opposite side of the spectrum hunting, fishing, shooting and camping. She was a “jack of all trades, master of none" kind of person.

She was attending a college around Show Low, Arizona and about to graduate with a welding degree. Raven was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was a loving wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister and a friend to any and all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Williams Calvary Chapel on July 27 at 10 a.m. Feel free to come and share your favorite stories or photos as we celebrate the life of the amazing woman who will be missed so much.