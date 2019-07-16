Obituary: Linda Ellen Czech

Linda Ellen Czech, 71, of Williams passed away July 10, 2019. She was born November 3, 1947 in Toledo ,Ohio to Roland and Margaret Mosheier.
Linda loved her grandchildren very much. She worked as a customer service representative for the water company in San Bernardino, California and for the Williams Visitor Center.
Linda is survived by her husband Edward Czech, their children Chad, Lisa, Steven, Mario and Edju, who they combined to make one big happy family; grandchildren Travis, Evan and Dylan and three great grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams, Arizona. Burial will follow at Arizona Veterans’ Cemetery-Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Arizona. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.