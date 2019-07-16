Obituary: Linda Ellen Czech

Linda Ellen Czech, 71, of Williams passed away July 10, 2019. She was born November 3, 1947 in Toledo ,Ohio to Roland and Margaret Mosheier.

Linda loved her grandchildren very much. She worked as a customer service representative for the water company in San Bernardino, California and for the Williams Visitor Center.

Linda is survived by her husband Edward Czech, their children Chad, Lisa, Steven, Mario and Edju, who they combined to make one big happy family; grandchildren Travis, Evan and Dylan and three great grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams, Arizona. Burial will follow at Arizona Veterans’ Cemetery-Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Arizona. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.