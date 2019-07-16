Northern Arizona Healthcare offers gambling associated counseling

Any person experiencing problems associated with gambling can receive counseling through Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Services at Flagstaff Medical Center. The counseling can also include family members affected by problem gambling who want help for themselves.

This program is funded by the Arizona Department of Gaming’s Division of Problem Gambling and is provided at no charge.

More information is available from FMC’s outpatient behavioral health clinic at (928) 213-6415.

More information on NAH programs and services is available at NAHealth.com.