New baby: Ayla Grace Mieras

David and Rianna Mieras welcomed daughter Ayla Grace Mieras June 29 in Williams. Ayla was 19.5 inches long and weighed seven pounds and eight ounces. Ayla’s grandparents include Stella McKay and Jered Cargman of California and Norm and Lois Mieras of Michigan. )
