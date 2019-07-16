Letter: Pantry Jam highlights hunger awareness

Our deepest thanks to all who made our recent "Pantry Jam" a rock and roll success! Great food, fellowship, and fun enjoyed by all. A special thanks to the Joubert's, providing "Opstal on 66" (Airbnb) as the venue.
Charlie, Debbie and the Williams Food Pantry staff
