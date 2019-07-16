Letter: Pantry Jam highlights hunger awareness

Steve Kenaga from Valle Food Bank gets jiggy with rollerbladers from London and Brussels. (Submitted photo)

  • Originally Published: July 16, 2019 12:23 p.m.

    • Our deepest thanks to all who made our recent "Pantry Jam" a rock and roll success! Great food, fellowship, and fun enjoyed by all. A special thanks to the Joubert's, providing "Opstal on 66" (Airbnb) as the venue.

    Charlie, Debbie and the Williams Food Pantry staff

