Letter: A big shout out for Grand Opry Night

Good morning, I am happy to say that we had one of our most successful Grand Opry Night's and it's time to start thinking about next year's Grand Opry Night.



But before we do we need to say thank you to the 220 plus supporters who participated in our auctions, enjoyed the prize wheel, ravaged our gastronomical delights, sang, danced and laughed at our Grand Opry Hee Haw show, quick stepped through our cake walk and will never forget our special buddies "Taco" and "Jackson".



Our special thanks to Kerry-Lynn producer of our Grand Opry Night show and to her entire Hee Haw crew, to all our Habitat volunteers without whom we would not have Opry Night, the city of Williams, businesses and individuals who donated to our auctions, prize wheel and cake walk, Williams Volunteer Fire Department, Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club, the Smith family (owners of Jackson) and the Marthalers (owners of Taco). Have a great day and see you next year a Habitat's Grand Opry Night.

Francis E. Mazza

Habitat for Humanity