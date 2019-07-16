Kaibab National Forest campground programs July 19-30

Kaibab Lake Campground:

Friday, July 19, 7 p.m. - "Walk on the Moon" Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the 1969 lunar landing! Discover the connection between northern Arizona's geology and the training of the astronauts, and meet "Rocky the Ranger", an early seismometer similar to one used on the moon to record lunar earthquakes. Help color a spaceship. If weather allows, stay for Movie Night, popcorn provided.

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. - "How Big is my Tree?" Discover the math behind forestry methods for measuring the size of standing trees. Build your own clinometer and become a silviculturist for the day in this fun hands-on program for all ages.

Dogtown Lake Campground:

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. - "Walk on the Moon" Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the 1969 lunar landing! Discover the connection between northern Arizona's geology and the training of the astronauts, and meet "Rocky the Ranger", and early seismometer similar to one used on the moon to record lunar earthquakes. Help color a spaceship.

Saturday, July 20, 6:30 p.m. - "How Big is my Tree?" Discover the math behind forestry methods for measuring the size of standing trees. Build your own clinometer and become a silviculturist for the day in this fun hands-on program for all ages.

White Horse Lake Campground:

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. - "Walk on the Wild Side" Learn how to detect the signs and habitats of wildlife on this walk with Earl Bassett. Please wear appropriate footwear.

Saturday, July 30, 6:30 p.m. - "Walk on the Moon" Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the 1969 lunar landing! Discover the connection between northern Arizona's geology and the training of the astronauts, and meet "Rocky the Ranger", an early seismometer similar to one used on the moon to record lunar earthquakes. Help color a spaceship.

All programs meet in the amphitheater

Programs presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. For more information, please call 928-637-5312, and visit our website at www.publiclands.org, and our individual campground Facebook pages. For information on Kaibab National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and their Facebook and Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.

Information provided by Public Lands Interpretive Association